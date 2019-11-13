School Staff And Students Learn First Aid For Gunshot Wounds

Stop The Bleed is a federal program that trains people how to stop severe bleeding caused by gunshot wounds. The training often focuses on educating children and school staff.

Reporter: Christal Smith

Californians Rally In Support Of DACA As SCOTUS Considers Its Fate

Rallies were held across the state yesterday as the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case challenging Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, or DACA. The Obama-era program gives people who came to the U.S. illegally as children protection from deportation and the ability to get work permits. More than 200,000 DACA recipients live in California.

Reporter: Monica Velez, KVPR

UC Wokers Hold One-Day Strike Over Alleged Unfair Labor Practices

25,000 University of California patient care and service workers like security guards and radiologists are staging a one-day strike today. The strike will affect 10 UC campuses and five medical centers across the state.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED