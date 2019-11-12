Congressman Brad Sherman Says Impeachment Hearings Are Worth It Regardless Of Outcome

Live public hearings begin tomorrow in Congress over the impeachment of Donald Trump. The first person to introduce articles of impeachment was Los Angeles area Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman way back in July of 2017. That was in response to Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey.

Guest: Congressman Brad Sherman

Republicans Vie For Vacated House Seat North Of L.A.

Republican Steve Knight will try to win back his old Congressional seat following the abrupt resignation of Democrat Katie Hill. Knight joins a crowded field in the Republican primary, but his experience and name recognition gives him instant front-runner status.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Three Gendered Worm Thrives In Toxic Environments

Mono Lake, in the Eastern Sierra has super-salty water which is inhospitable to life. Researchers have discovered a roundworm species that can survive in extreme and toxic conditions. It also has 3 different sexes -- male, female, and hermaphrodite.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon