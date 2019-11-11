Progressive Reformer George Gascón Runs For L.A. District Attorney

From 2011 until his resignation last month, George Gascón was the District Attorney of San Francisco. He was known as a reformer, who wanted to reduce racial bias in the justice system. He also sought alternatives to incarceration. Now Gascón has announced he’s running for D.A of Los Angeles County. I sat down with him to talk about his philosophy of crime fighting and what he would change about law and order in L.A.

Guest: George Gascón, Former SF District Attorney

New San Francisco DA Is The Son Of Radical Weather Underground Leftists

After several days of vote counting in a close election, San Francisco has a new District Attorney. He’s Chesa Boudin, a former deputy public defender who defeated interim D.A. Suzy Loftus. Boudin campaigned as a criminal justice reformer, who wants more alternatives to mass incarceration and tougher police accountability.

Trump Threatens Immigrant Families By Restricting Temporary Protected Status

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants live in the U.S. provisionally under a program called Temporary Protected Statusor TPS.

But the Trump Administration wants to roll TBS back and repatriate people back to their home countries.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

California's Oldest Dairy Swaps Cows For Trees

Dino Giacomazzi is a 4th-generation dairy farmer in the Kings County city of Hanford. His family’s dairy started producing milk in 1893. He suspects it may be the dairy oldest west of the Rockies. Or they were. Giacomazzi Dairy sold off its 2000 cattle in October and will now begin growing almonds.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio

Mercury Passes The Sun In Rare Celestial Event

This morning, a rare astronomical event is happening. The planet Mercury is crossing between the Earth and the Sun. Historically, these celestial events helped astronomers learn about out solar system. Today they help astronomers discover planets that orbit other suns.

Guest: Danielle Venton