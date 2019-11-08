Proposition 187 at 25 with MALDEF President Thomas Saenz
Search
X
Donate
Political Breakdown

Proposition 187 at 25 with MALDEF President Thomas Saenz

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
MALDEF President Thomas Saenz, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

San Francisco's closely watched District Attorney's race remains too close to call. Scott and Marisa discuss how the contest fits into the growing attention paid to local prosecutor elections and analyze the rest of the SF election results (0:39). Then, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Thomas Saenz joins to discuss the lead-up to the passage of Proposition 187 in 1994, the legal strategy that MALDEF used to defeat the measure in court, and the political and legal repercussions of the initiative, 25 years later (7:00).

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.