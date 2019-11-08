San Francisco's closely watched District Attorney's race remains too close to call. Scott and Marisa discuss how the contest fits into the growing attention paid to local prosecutor elections and analyze the rest of the SF election results (0:39). Then, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Thomas Saenz joins to discuss the lead-up to the passage of Proposition 187 in 1994, the legal strategy that MALDEF used to defeat the measure in court, and the political and legal repercussions of the initiative, 25 years later (7:00).
Proposition 187 at 25 with MALDEF President Thomas Saenz
MALDEF President Thomas Saenz, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
