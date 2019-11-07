Lawyers Work to Reunite 1,500 Separated Families Spread Across U.S. and Central America

On Friday, the federal government and the ACLU return to court in San Diego to continue the work of reuniting thousands of migrant families separated at the border. Returning those kids to their parents will be an uphill battle, one stretching from California courtrooms to rural villages in Central America.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley

Coping with Grief a Year After the Borderline Shooting

One year ago today, an armed man walked into the packed Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks and began shooting. Twelve people were killed in the country western club -- customers, employees and a Ventura County sheriff's deputy. A year later, Borderline remains shuttered and those touched by the massacre are still trying to figure out how to move forward. Saul Gonzalez recently sat down with the bar's owner, Brian Hynes, to talk about how he's coping.

Guest: Brian Hynes, owner, Borderline Bar and Grill