UC President Wants More First-Generation Students – But Housing Costs Can Derail Dreams

Hercules High Principal Paul Mansingh said many first-generation college goers from his school have other reasons for not wanting to attend a UC, including distance from home.

"Moving away from family, sometimes 600 miles away ... there are a lot of reasons why a student would want to stay close to home and go to a community college instead: community, finances, family and food," said Mansingh.

Still, Napolitano's message resonated with Penelope Wu, a junior at Hercules High. She's thinking a lot about college right now.

"It's really stressing me out because next year I have to start my applications," she said.

Wu said she thinks Napolitano's message that Hercules students can get into and afford the UCs if they try, is realistic.

"I know a lot of high school students are all like 'Oh my gosh I can't get into college, I don't have good grades.' but I believe if junior year they start thinking about it and put in the effort, if they really want to go, they will get in," she said. "I'm shooting for a UC but I know many of my classmates want to save a lot more money ... I also believe going to community college for two years and then transferring is a very good path to take."

Principal Mansingh said his school has partnered with UC Berkeley to try and get more of its students into UC campuses. Last year 88 students applied, 58 were accepted and 40 ended up enrolling, out of a senior class of 250.

Mansingh credits his partnership with the college adviser Oyola with helping get Hercules students through the process. Oyola is one of 52 advisers UC Berkeley sends to high schools across the state to help under-privileged students apply to and afford college. She's in her second year at Hercules as part of a college advising corps which hires recent college graduates to return to their communities as mentors.

"I want to work toward educational equity," Oyola said. "So when they recruited me I was like 'Oh wow, I can get paid to do this?'"

The UC Berkeley outreach program has been around for over a decade but it wasn't until last year that UC Merced replicated the program. UC Santa Barbara followed suit this year, and UCLA plans to start a similar program in 2020. With the typical ratio of California high school counselors to students at nearly 700 to 1, the addition of these mentors focused on college admissions in under served schools makes a difference.

Oyola works to help students like Antania Ford apply and find financial aid, a process parents who haven't already attended college may not be familiar with.

"I'm thinking about UCLA, Riverside, Santa Barbara. A lot of my family has been there and I've been there for breaks and it's my type of environment," said Ford.

Ford said she's willing to pay "whatever," even if it means borrowing. "It's really expensive. Sometimes I think about going to a community for two [years] to do the regular basic classes and then transfer to save a little bit more money and help my parents," she said.

Student Housing Costs May Be the Biggest Hurdle

Despite UC waiving tuition and fees for students from families earning less than $80,000 per year, California's affordable housing crisis is a huge barrier for an increasing number of students.

"The cost of housing in many instances is higher than the cost of tuition," said Napolitano. "So covering that housing cost is really important."