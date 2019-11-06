A coalition of public officials representing 5 million Californians — including 22 mayors — wants to see PG&E emerge from bankruptcy as a customer-owned cooperative. And they're asking state regulators to help.

Reporter: Peter Jon Shuler

Poll: Politics and Cost of Living Influence Decision to Stay in California

For the seventh year in a row, more people are leaving California than are moving here. Deciding to stay or go is a big, expensive, life-changing decision. And according to a recent poll, politics plays a part.

Guest: Sarah Parvini, LA Times reporter

Wildfire Victims Consider Leaving California for Good

This week marks one year since the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history swept through the town of Paradise and surrounding towns. We meet a family that's starting to wonder if staying in California is the right call.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley