Gov. Newsom Praises Apple's $2.5 Billion Pledge Aimed To Ease Housing Crisis

Apple's big announcement yesterday that it's putting two a half billion dollars towards trying to ease the housing crisis here in the Bay Area. The move has drawn praise from Governor Gavin Newsom among others. The Cupertino based tech titan says the money will go towards a range of initiatives from financing aid for prospective home buyers to land it owns in San Jose where affordable housing could be built. But not everyone is ready to celebrate. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called it an "effort to distract from the fact that it has helped create California's housing crisis."

'Homewreckers' Takes A Deeper Look Into The Golden State's Housing Crisis

"Homewreckers" is a new book that takes a look at California's housing crisis through a different lens. Reporter Aaron Glantz has spent the last few years looking at why it's so hard to buy or even rent here in our state. Glantz reports that several people in President Trump’s inner-circle helped push home ownership out of reach for so many.

Host: Lily Jamali, Guest: Aaron Glantz, Revel

San Diego planning officials are proposing new rules aimed at helping churches, synagogues, mosques and other faith communities build housing on their parking lots. The changes were pushed by a group of housing activists calling themselves YIGBY, for "Yes in God's Backyard."

Reporter: Andrew Bowen, KPBS