Is There an Election Happening Near You Tuesday? There's an App for That

In other words, if the biennial high-profile statewide and national races are the filet mignon of politics, think of this year as more of the gristle.

That said, these contests are obviously important to the communities who vote on them and have to live with the outcomes. And so, it's worth knowing for sure if there's an election going on in your neck of the woods — if for anything, just the FOMO factor.

As it happens, there's a quick and easy way to find out. The good folks at Voters Edge California, a joint project of MapLight and the League of Women Voters of California Education Fund, put together a comprehensive, nonpartisan online guide to elections covering all federal, state, and local races California.

Just enter your ZIP code in the field below to see what, if anything, your local ballot might have in store for you.

Go Democracy!



