Is There an Election Happening Near You Tuesday? There's an App for That
Matthew Green
People line up to vote at the Congressional Church on Nov. 6, 2018 in Laguna Beach. (Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)

For the vast majority of Californians, Tuesday's Election Day promises to be a pretty sleepy affair.

Aside from San Francisco's hefty ballot — which includes a heated district attorney's race, a controversial vaping measure and a largely predetermined mayoral contest — there's little to write home about in much of the rest of the state.

Residents in nearly half of California's 58 counties have no elections at all on Tuesday. What remains is a smattering of city council and school board races, local ballot measures and a lone special election for state Assembly.

In other words, if the biennial high-profile statewide and national races are the filet mignon of politics, think of this year as more of the gristle.

That said, these contests are obviously important to the communities who vote on them and have to live with the outcomes. And so, it's worth knowing for sure if there's an election going on in your neck of the woods — if for anything, just the FOMO factor.

As it happens, there's a quick and easy way to find out. The good folks at Voters Edge California, a joint project of MapLight and the League of Women Voters of California Education Fund, put together a comprehensive, nonpartisan online guide to elections covering all federal, state, and local races California.

Just enter your ZIP code in the field below to see what, if anything, your local ballot might have in store for you.

Go Democracy!


