Is There an Election Happening Near You Tuesday? There's an App for That

For the vast majority of Californians, Tuesday's Election Day promises to be a pretty sleepy affair.
Aside from San Francisco's hefty ballot — which includes a heated district attorney's race, a controversial vaping measure and a largely predetermined mayoral contest — there's little to write home about in much of the rest of the state.
Residents in nearly half of California's 58 counties have no elections at all on Tuesday. What remains is a smattering of city council and school board races, local ballot measures and a lone special election for state Assembly.