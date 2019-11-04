Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Aid To California

Last week California secured federal money to help fight the recent string of wildfires to ravage the state. But now President Trump is threatening on Twitter to "withhold" federal funds from California.

And governor Newsom did not hold back his feelings on the issue.

Reporter: Sonja Hutson

Hospital Clean-Up: Post Kincade Fire

Sonoma County is now the site of the state's most destructive fire of the year, the Kincade Fire. Hospitals in Santa Rosa are aiming to re-open sometime this week after they were forced to evacuate. The Kincade fire didn’t reach the hospitals, but the smoke did. Now a massive cleaning operation underway.

Reporter: April Dembosky

New Law Finally Allows Public beach Access To Hollister Ranch

Advocates for public beach access are celebrating what may be the end to a decades-long battle over an exclusive stretch of coastline in Santa Barbara County has more on a new law designed to open up the pristine beaches at Hollister Ranch by 2022.

Reporter: Stephanie O’Neill

A Closer Look Into California's Harvest Season

It's harvest time around the state, and reporter Alice Woelfle went to see grapes being picked on a chilly night in Mendocino County.