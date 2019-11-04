Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Aid To California
Search
X
Donate
Morning Report

Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Aid To California

7 min
KQED News Staff
US President Donald Trump has threatened to eliminate government funding for the state of California in various occasions.  (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Aid To California

Last week California secured federal money to help fight the recent string of wildfires to ravage the state. But now President Trump is threatening on Twitter to "withhold" federal funds from California.
And governor Newsom did not hold back his feelings on the issue.
Reporter: Sonja Hutson 

Hospital Clean-Up: Post Kincade Fire

Sonoma County is now the site of the state's most destructive fire of the year, the Kincade Fire. Hospitals in Santa Rosa are aiming to re-open sometime this week after they were forced to evacuate. The Kincade fire didn’t reach the hospitals, but the smoke did. Now a massive cleaning operation underway.
Reporter: April Dembosky 

New Law Finally Allows Public beach Access To Hollister Ranch

Advocates for public beach access are celebrating what may be the end to a decades-long battle over an exclusive stretch of coastline in Santa Barbara County has more on a new law  designed to open up the pristine beaches at Hollister Ranch by 2022.
Reporter: Stephanie O’Neill

A Closer Look Into California's Harvest Season

It's harvest time around the state, and reporter Alice Woelfle went to see grapes being picked on a chilly night in Mendocino County.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.