Olympic Legends for Black Power Salute, Now Hall of Famers

John Carlos and Tommie Smith were shunned after their infamous Black Power salute on the podium at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. The were kicked out of the Olympics and lost their track and field careers. Now, 50 years later, they've been inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, where their athletic feats are being honored as much as their courage.

Guest: Rachael Myrow, Senior Editor of KQED's Silicon Valley Desk

Tap here to see pictures and video of San Jose State University and the Olympic games in 1968.