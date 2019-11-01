Orinda Police Investigating Mass Shooting-4 Confirmed Dead

A shooting in Orinda has killed four people and injured several others, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. A spokesman for the sheriff's office, in a tweet, said that Orinda police and sheriff's deputies were working a "multiple shooting" scene in the city.

A Deeper Look Into The Ethics Of Planned Power Shutoffs

Host Lily Jamali speaks with Ann Skeet, Senior Director of Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, to learn how to prepare for future power shutoffs and if we should be okay with this being our new reality?

Rep. Katie Hill Delivers Defiant Resignation Speech

Among the Democrats who voted for the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, was freshman Congresswoman Katie Hill whose district includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Hill gave a dramatic and defiant speech, which was her last before resigning her seat.

Reporter: Scott Shafer