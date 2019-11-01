The Politics of California's Wildfire and Power Crisis with Michael Wara
Political Breakdown

The Politics of California's Wildfire and Power Crisis with Michael Wara

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Stanford researcher Michael Wara, with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Representative Katie Hill's promising House career comes to an end with her resignation from Congress, after the release of explicit photos and accusations of an improper relationship with an aide. Marisa and Scott discuss the political fallout and generational divide in the reaction to Hill's resignation (0:40) . Then, Stanford researcher Michael Wara joins to discuss the ongoing wildfire and utility crisis, including Gavin Newsom's response, PG&E's responsibility, 're-imagining' the CPUC, and how other states are dealing with similar problems (5:58).

