Southern California's Easy Fire Continues To Spread

The Easy fire like so many, grew fast because of wind, some blowing as high as 65 miles per hour. That whipped the flames and forced thousands to evacuate, with the blaze at one point threatening about 7,000 homes and other structures. That included the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez

What Should Fire Evacuees Do Once They Return Home?

As thousands of evacuees who fled Northern California wildfires return home, an insurance expert says that there are critical first steps involved in accounting for damage and coming back to routine again.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin

Sonoma County Pushes For More Inclusive Communication For Spanish Speaking Fire Evacuees

Lessons from the 2017 fires loom large right now in Sonoma County, where many Spanish speakers say they were excluded from alerts and didn't get news about services. Latinx leaders there are pulling together to make sure they know where to get help if they need it.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño