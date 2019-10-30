PG&E Considers Rebates For Customers Without Power

More than a million people are still dealing with PG&E power shutoffs this morning. Many of them are in the dark having never gotten their power back in the last round of shutoffs.

The outcry against them has prompted a big reversal from PG&E, which now says it's come around to the idea of crediting customers for their losses from these shutoffs.

Guest: Dan Brekke

Authorities Say Getty Fire Was Caused By Tree Branch Blown Into Power Lines

In Southern California firefighters continue to battle the Getty Fire in West Los Angeles. That blaze has destroyed 12 homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. Authorities say they now know what caused the fire.

Veterinary Emergency Responders Rescue Animals Left Behind In Kincade Fire

The Veterinary Emergency Response Team -- or VERT -- from UC Davis mobilized this week to rescue livestock left behind by people evacuating the Kincade Fire. Its team of students and faculty has been working at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, providing care to the animals being sheltered there.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle-KQED