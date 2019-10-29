Sketches From a Kincade Fire Evacuation Center

On Monday I spent some time sketching what it was like inside the evacuation center operated by the Red Cross at the Marin County fairgrounds.

People in the evacuation zone for Sonoma County's Kincade Fire were sent to Marin from other shelters to the north.

Over 600 people were being served by volunteers in the Marin Center Exhibit Hall.

When I arrived, the Salvation Army was serving food to a long snaking line of "clients."

Shelter managers said that an additional 28 people had arrived the previous night, so tables were shuffled to make way for more cots.

While all of Marin County was in the midst of a PG&E power shutoff, the lights were on in the evacuation center, thanks to a generator humming away in the parking lot.

As of now, evacuation orders have yet to be lifted.