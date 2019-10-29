Are there Alternatives to All of These Power Shutoffs?

PG&E says it's beginning a new round of power shutoffs this morning, the latest in a series of recent outages aimed at preventing wildfires. Now that many people in the Bay Area have been through this a time or two, a common question when we greet people is "Do YOU have power?" All of these outages have people asking a lot of questions about PG&E, our power lines, and how we got here. Joining us to answer some of those questions is KQED Science reporter, Lauren Sommer.