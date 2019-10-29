The smoky air outside is bad for your health. Inhaling tiny particles can cause respiratory trouble and trigger heart attacks. Public health officials recommend wearing masks to protect your lungs, and here are tips to ensure the mask you wear will work.
How to Properly Wear Your N95 Mask
1 min
Maria Elena Amaya poses for a portrait with a N95 air mask in Berkeley, in November, 2018. The Butte County Camp Fire caused poor air quality throughout Northern California. (J.P. Dobrin/KQED)
