Wildfires Continue Grow Across The Golden State

Fires continue to dominate the news in the Golden State today.

Sonoma County’s Kincaide Fire has burned over 74,000 acres an area more than twice the size of San Francisco. Although fire crews were able to reach 15% containment on the blaze last night, they’re worried strong winds forecast for today could cause a flare-up.Meanwhile in Southern California, the Getty Fire in West Los Angeles has scorched over 600 acres and destroyed several homes. As of this morning, it’s considered five percent contained. Hosts Lily Jamali and Saul Gonzalez get an update from CalFire spokesman Scott McLean.

L.A.'s Getty Fire Burns More Than 600 Acres And Forces Thousands To Evacuate

More than 100 people found refuge from the Getty Fire at a Red Cross evacuation center at a local park. KPCC’s Robert Garrova spoke with people about how they ended up there.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

Kincade Fire Evacuees Seek Refuge

As of this morning the Kincade Fire has now burned over 74, 000 acres and is 15% contained. But despite firefighters efforts, not everyone is optimistic. One family packed up all of their pets and traveled to the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building to seek refuge, but they talk about the fear of not having a home once they make their return.

Reporter: Adia White, KRCB