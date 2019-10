The Kincade Fire grew to 66,000 acres overnight. Sonoma County has been through this before, but here's what's different this time: county officials have issued evacuation warnings and orders well ahead of the fire's advances. They’re trying to prevent the kind of deadly outcomes of the last two years. Predicting where fire may spread is the work of fire meteorologists and analysts.

KQED Science reporter Danielle Venton went to Santa Rosa to find out how they do it.