Over 100,000 Evacuated And Millions Are Without Power

Governor Newsom Declares Emergency, Fire Breaks Out In Los Angeles

California is in a state of emergency. Governor Gavin Newsom made it official yesterday. Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now evacuated from their homes, and millions are without power due to PG&E's intentional shutoffs meant to reduce the risk that their equipment sparks a fire. Though that appears to be what sparked the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. That fire has grown over the weekend burning 54,000 acres at last count, and still just 5% contained. There is also a fire in Los Angeles this morning. A wind-whipped blaze is burning near the Sepulveda Pass and 405 Freeway. It has forced mandatory evacuations near the Getty Center in L.A.'s affluent Brentwood neighborhood. Over 70 acres have burned so far including some structures.

Evacuees Find Creative Ways To Help And Comfort

As the Kincade fire continues to burn, evacuees from around the region are filling emergency shelters in Santa Rosa. A community that’s still recovering from devastating fires two years ago. Neighbors there are finding creative ways to ease their anxiety by lending a hand.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill Resigns Over 'Inappropriate Relationships'

Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill has announced she's resigning from office. This after allegations that she had inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers both in her congressional office and during her campaign. Several nude photos of Congresswoman Hill have also been posted online by conservative news outlets and a British tabloid. Hill blamed the scandal on an abusive and vengeful husband who she's in the midst of divorcing.