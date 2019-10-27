Evacuation Ordered in Martinez as 5-Acre Fire Rapidly Spreads

Authorities have issued an evacuation order in Martinez after a 5-acre fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

The immediate evacuation has been ordered for areas between Alhambra Avenue and Morello Avenue and between Vine Hill Way and Sunnybrae Drive.

Residents are urged to leave and go towards Morello Avenue.

"Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock your windows and doors as you leave. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. However, if you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 9 1 1 for help."