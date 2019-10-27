Kincade Fire Evacuations Expand to Santa Rosa After Historic Winds Hit California
An air tanker drops fire retardant in the valley below during the firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California on October 26, 2019. - US officials on October 26 ordered about 50,000 people to evacuate parts of the San Francisco Bay area in California as hot dry winds are forecast to fan raging wildfires. Photo by Philip Pacheco / AFP
Kincade Fire Evacuations Expand to Santa Rosa After Historic Winds Hit California

Kincade Fire Evacuations Expand to Santa Rosa After Historic Winds Hit California

KQED News, Associated Press

Updated on Sunday at 8:10 a.m.

Evacuation orders have expanded to the parts of Santa Rosa as firefighters struggle to beat back a wind-driven Kincade Fire that started in Northern California's wine country four days ago.

Authorities issued the order early Sunday as historic winds fueled the fire overnight and prompted PG&E, the state's largest utility company, to shut off power to 2.3 million people to prevent additional wildfires.

Santa Rosa was hit hard by a wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed 22 people two years ago. The evacuation order affects the northwestern section of the city.

California fire officials say the current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade Fire, that began Wednesday night has burned at least 40 square miles and is only 11% contained.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts topped 90 mph Sunday morning in Healdsburg Hills North, a city in California's wine country.

