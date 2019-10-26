Officials Order 50,000 People to Evacuate Due to Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

Officials are evacuating up to 50,000 people due to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County on Saturday, which has consumed 25,455 acres and is 10% contained.

The entire community of Geyserville and the hills east of the area have been under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. New evacuation areas include:

Hwy 128 North Valley Area to the Napa County Line

Hwy 101 Corridor from Geyserville South through the town of Windsor and all areas east to Chalk Hill Road

Parts of Alexander and Knights Valley

Ida Clayton Road, including residents on Ida Clayton Road, north to Highland Ranch Road at Campbell Road, east of Highway 101 between Asti Road and Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino/Lake County line, including Lakeview Road and extending south along the Lake/Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road

Additional evacuation warnings have been placed for the Dry Creek Valley west to Forestville and Lark Field and Mark West Drainage.

The unincorporated area north of Healdsburg, Cobb Mountain and surrounding communities, including Adams Springs, Hobergs, Cobb, Whispering Pines, Gifford Springs, Anderson Springs, and those living on Ford Flat Road and Socrates Mine Road are also on evacuation warning.

Residents are urged to evacuate right away, but no later than 4 p.m. due to possible power outages, according to Mark Essick, Sonoma County Sheriff at a press conference Saturday morning.