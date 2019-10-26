A 'Nest' for Migrant Kids at the Border – and an Unusual High School Reunion

A longtime preschool director from Los Angeles a has opened the first early childhood education center affiliated with a migrant shelter in Tijuana. It’s a light-filled, orderly space with silk scarves, wooden toys, and classical music – a sharp contrast from the crowded shelter across the street, which houses more than 150 people sharing four rooms. The idea is to give kids the space to play and have predictable, normal childhood experiences after the chaos of suddenly leaving home to escape violence.

Fictional Podcast ‘Moonface’ Shines Light on Korean American Queer Experience

In the new fiction podcast 'Moonface,' writer and creator James Kim introduces us to Paul Moon. He’s a character much like himself: a young, gay, Korean American who grew up in Downey, California. Paul still hangs out with his friends from high school, still goes to the same dive bars he went to in college. He still lives at home with his mother, who doesn’t know he’s gay. But Moonface isn’t just Paul’s story. It’s a deeply layered journey of growing up, navigating relationships and identities – family, friends, dating, work – as a person of color and the child of immigrants.

Alums of Iranian Jewish School Reunite 40 Years Later

At a Los Angeles country club, signs for “Homecoming Queen,” “School Stud,” “High School Sweethearts,” and other high school superlatives cover a table. Just past it, a huge glittery sign reads “1977.” But this is not your typical high school reunion, because just as this class was graduating, their country was gripped by revolutionary riots. As teenagers, most of them left Iran as it became an Islamic republic. Reporter Asal Ehsanipour tells us that on this 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution, this reunion takes them back to a time and place that feels like a world away.