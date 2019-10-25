PG&E, 'PSPS' and a Transmission Line Malfunction. Again.
Search
X
Donate
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

PG&E, 'PSPS' and a Transmission Line Malfunction. Again.

Mark Fiore

In a chilling replay of events that led to last year's Camp Fire, PG&E reported a malfunction on a high-voltage electrical transmission line minutes before the Kincade Fire started in Sonoma County on Wednesday night.

Even though the equipment malfunction and ignition point were in an area covered by the utility's "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" (PSPS), that safety precaution only applies to smaller distribution lines, and not high-voltage transmission lines.

A final determination has yet to be made about the cause of the Kincade Fire, but it looks like signs point to PG&E equipment ... again.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.