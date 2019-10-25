More Fire Weather Expected As Fires Rage Throughout The State

Firefighters are battling major fires up and down the state. In the L.A. area two fires burned out of control yesterday in the Santa Clarita valley. In Sonoma county the Kincade Fire has burned 16,000 acres, and is 5% contained. Power shutoffs are also still underway throughout the state. Southern California Edison has cut the power to 30,000 customers in five counties. A third of these customers in LA county while PG&E announced that the lights are mostly back for the half a million or so people who’ve been without it for part of this week.

Electrical Equipment May Have Caused Kincade Fire

Utilities have been using these controversial power shutoffs to ensure that their electrical equipment doesn’t spark another catastophic wildfires like last year’s Camp Fire. Late last night it was announced that the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County may have been caused in exactly that way. Firefighters are taking advantage of a break in the wind to work on getting a handle on it. The fire is now 16,000 acres and 5% contained.

Reporter: Adia White, KRCB

Vulnerable Residents Condemn Power Shutoffs

As they face the second weather-related planned blackout in recent weeks, residents are complaining about hardships caused by the outages, and additional charges the California Public Utilities Commission tacked onto customers’ bills.

Reporter: Marc Alpert, NSPR

Disturbing Bodycam Footage From Police Shooting Surfaces

Bodycam footage surfaced this week from a 2017 shooting by Fresno police. A 16-year-old Latino boy was shot in the back of the head while running from officers. A comment from the footage has angered community members.

Reporter: Monica Velez, KVPR