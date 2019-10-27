Bay Area Rally Shows Solidarity with Protesters in Chile
Bay Area Rally Shows Solidarity with Protesters in Chile

Adriana Morga
Bay Area Chilean community protest in solidarity of the current events in Chile on Oct. 24, 2019. (Adriana Morga/KQED)

On Saturday, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera called for his cabinet to step down, after more than one million people protested in the country's capital to call attention to the wealth inequality and rising number of people in debt in the country.

Waving signs, banging on pots and pans and chanting calls for the resignation of Chile's president, a group of about 40 people rallied earlier this week outside the Chilean embassy in San Francisco to show support for protesters in Chile.

Since protests began two weeks ago in Chile, 18 people have been reported dead after demonstrations turned violent on Oct. 18. Piñera has announced a state of emergency, allowing authorities to block public demonstrations.

Protesters hold signs that read "Resing Piñera" and "For the right to live in peace". (Adriana Morga/KQED)

Many of those that gathered on Thursday for the solidarity protest in San Francisco were born and raised in Chile, like Vanesa Acevedo, who moved to the United States temporarily while finishing school.

Acevedo had plans to go back to Chile at the end of the year to reunite with her family. But now, she is afraid of what might happen if she returns.

Vanesa Acevedo, 29, a Chilean living in the Bay Area holds a sign reading, "For you, for me and for all of my comrades," which alludes to a popular phrase used when children play hide and seek in some Latin American countries.

"My dad fought the dictatorship. When I was younger I went out to the streets to protest for a free education," said Acevedo, who spoke in Spanish. She said she was tired of watching the few get rich in her native Chile. "Now I am extremely happy that they are going out in the street, that they are tired because we have anger. It is an injustice that people are dying, that people are disappearing, that people are being tortured.”

Protesters outside of the Chilean embassy in downtown San Francisco. One sign reads "Resign Piñera" and "No more crumbs," making an analogy between bread and democracy, and "Have strength Chile". (Adriana Morga/KQED)

Since last Friday, Oct. 18,  police officers and the military have been occupying the streets of Santiago, the metro has shutdown, the government imposed a nighttime  curfew and there has been cases of the military using tear gas on protesters.

President Piñera also  announced a suspension of the fare increase on Tuesday, as well as proposed new changes and apologized to his country.

Protester holding signs that read "Troops off streets, end repression", "1,908 detained, 269 seriously injured, 18 tortured, 15 deaths" and "Free children, end repression now!" (Adriana Morga/KQED)

The recent events have been compared to the situations from the 30-year dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet that ended in the 1990s.

While the president of Chile, Sebastian Piñera, is said to have a $2.8 billion net worth,  protesters continue to march against the economic circumstances that has made Chile's rate of income inequality one of the worst in Latin America.

Natalia Neira Retamal, co-director of "La Peña Cultural Center" in south Berkeley. Retamal's has the hashtag "Resign Piñera". (Adriana Morga/KQED)

“Now we are seeing the general public [is] being affected by the violence of the government," said Natalia Neira Retamal, co-director of  "La Peña Cultural Center" in south Berkeley. "By this emergency situation that leaves the military have a total control of the country, and by now our generation is an expert in protest by this point.”

Dennis Maxwell, Chilean residing in the U.S, his sign reads "Have strength Chile, do not give up, we need a need a new constitution, viva Chile". (Adriana Morga/KQED)

“We are seeing a reality that is being endured in Chile at this moment. And it is time to say enough, enough of the abuses," said Dennis Maxwell, a Chilean-born independent producer of podcasts. "The people of Chile has risen because they are absolutely tired of having corrupt politicians that govern them."

“My brother moved to Chile 6 years ago and works in the airport but has to work in 2 or 3 other jobs to be able to feed his family. He experiences the inequality and he is with the cause," said Adrian Escarate, a Chilean raised in Miami. "And even when I do not support the violence, I do not support the looting, this has to be pacific and that is how an agreement will be reached.” (Adriana Morga/KQED)
Protesters jumping while singing "If you don't jump you are Piñera" which prompted everyone in the crowd to start jumping. Sebastian Piñera is the current president of Chile. (Adriana Morga/KQED)
Leslie Diaz, Chilean-American attending the solidarity protest in front of the Chilean embassy in San Francisco. Her signs read "Chile has woken up. Thanks for shouting what my parents and grandparents kept in silence out of fear" and "Chile is not for sale. Neither right nor left, we only want for the corrupted to go to hell!"
“No more oppression, no more inequality," said Francisca Zapata a Chilean residing in San Francisco since 2016. "We are here so they [the Chileans] know we did not escape Chile, we came here for a better quality of life but we are always there with our hearts.”

La Peña Cultural Center, which helped organize Thursday's protest, will co-host an event called "What is happening Chile?" on Sunday, Oct. 27, together with Wallmapu Support Committee, a committee advocating for the right of the Mapuche people of Chile and Argentina.

