California’s large agriculture industry means the state is home to a lot of migrant farmworkers — and their families. And as they move around frequently, many of their kids fall behind in school and struggle with subjects like math, science and writing. The federally funded Migrant Education Program seeks to help kids get back up to speed.
California runs the largest program in the country, but the number of children enrolled has been dropping.
Migrant Education Program Aims to Help Children of Farmworkers Stay on Track
4 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
California’s large agriculture industry means the state is home to a lot of migrant farmworkers — and their families. And as they move around frequently, many of their kids fall behind in school and struggle with subjects like math, science and writing. The federally funded Migrant Education Program seeks to help kids get back up to speed.
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.