'Not the Ideal Messenger' Delivers Messages to Congress
'Not the Ideal Messenger' Delivers Messages to Congress

Mark Fiore

Mark Zuckerberg faced another grilling before Congress Wednesday, with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) challenging the CEO about profiting from political ads that contain lies.

The tech billionaire appeared before the House Financial Services Committee, where he faced questions on everything from the planned Libra cryptocurrency to discrimination in advertising.

Oh, then there's that little matter of trying to prevent bad actors from subverting the U.S. electoral system again.

Amid responses that touted the wonders of unfettered Facebook free speech, Zuckerberg said election security "is one of my top priorities for the company."

Let's hope so.

