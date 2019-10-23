After Mountain View Approves RV Ban, Housing Advocates Vow to Fight it at Ballot Box

After the Mountain View City Council voted to approve a controversial ban of oversized vehicles on some streets in the Silicon Valley hub, housing advocates were collecting signatures on Wednesday to allow voters to decide the issue, instead.

The Council voted Tuesday night to approve ordinances barring the vehicles — like RVs, campers, trailers and motor homes — from parking on narrow streets and in bike lanes, citing traffic and public safety concerns.

Opponents said the pair of measures would impose a de facto total ban on the vehicles in Mountain View, a community made up of many small streets. Mayor Lisa Matichak didn't return KQED requests for comment about the ordinances and their impact.