Facebook Rolls Out New Features To Fight The Spread Of Disinformation Leading Up to 2020 Election
Sonja Hutson
Facebook has been criticized for not doing enough to police misbehavior on its platforms in the 2016 and 2020 elections. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company won't prevent politicians from running ads with incorrect information, but it will now feature "much more prominent" labels on posts that independent fact checkers determine are false.

