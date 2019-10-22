California's Democratic Freshman Reps Flush With Cash Heading Into 2020 Race

Orange County Democrat Katie Porter has emerged as a fundraising star in the freshmen class, raising $2.5 million for her reelection, the most of any freshman in a competitive district. Porter, who defeated Republican Mimi Walters in 2018, has become a social media celebrity following her intense grilling of JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and HUD Secretary Ben Carson during congressional hearings earlier this year.

According to OpenSecrets.org, which tracks campaign contributions, about 55% of Porter's contributions came from large donors, while 26% were $200 or less. More than a third of her contributions came from out-of-state.

Also showing especially strong fundraising prowess is Modesto Democrat Josh Harder, who defeated Republican Jeff Denham last year. Harder has so far banked $2 million for his 2020 campaign, with more than twice as much cash on hand (COH) as his top two Republican challengers combined.





When it comes to fundraising, "it's good to be an incumbent," said Claremont McKenna College government professor Jack Pitney. "And it's especially good to be an incumbent of a majority party. Interest groups want to give to incumbents of the majority party, so advantage Democrat."

But there are some warning signs for Democrats.

In California's very competitive 21st Congressional District, incumbent Democrat T.J. Cox is facing a rematch against David Valadao, who he narrowly defeated in 2018. Valadao currently has a $200,000 fundraising advantage, even as Cox still has slightly more cash in the bank. The Central Valley district includes parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

As a recent congressman, Valadao still has ties to the district, including major donors who may prefer him over Cox. It remains to be seen whether Valadao's strong fundraising continues, or if it represents a financial high watermark for him.

"Cox has had some personal problems," notes Pitney, referring to revelations that Cox failed to disclose several business interests, including his involvement with a Canadian mining company.

"Valadao was very strong up to his defeat, and as a former incumbent he has almost universal name ID," Pitney said. "If you had to take one of the seats that could be retaken by the Republicans, that would be high on the list."

Valadao has had his own financial entanglements, however, after he reportedly walked away from an agreement to pay $325,000 in back wages and overtime owed to workers at his family dairy, which declared bankruptcy.

Further south, in Orange County, Republican Young Kim is off to a fast fundraising start, outraising Democratic incumbent Gil Cisneros by more than $100,000 in the race for the 39th District.

Cisneros, who last month joined six other freshmen Democratic representatives in writing an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, is independently wealthy and can write his campaign a large check at any time. In 2018 he chipped in $9.2 million to underwrite his campaign.





Meanwhile, in the nearby 48th District, freshman Democrat Harley Rouda holds a slight cash on hand advantage over Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel: $1.5 to $1.1 million. However $300,000 of that is cash Steel plowed into her own campaign. In a statement, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) called Steel "a paper tiger" whose fundraising numbers are inflated by her own money. Nonetheless, that money can be used to buy ads in the expensive Los Angeles TV market.

Republicans are hoping that Democrats' embrace of the impeachment inquiry will be punished by voters in these districts. But there's little evidence any backlash is underway at this time.