PG&E's CEO: Power Shutoffs Were 'Surgical' During Widespread Wind Event

With more power shutoffs on the horizon for this week, The California Report co-host Lily Jamali interviewed Pacific Gas and Electric's CEO Bill Johnson. He says the scope of the recent power shutoffs was right, but they could have delayed pulling the switch.

Guest: Bill Johnson, PG&E CEO

Weedmaps CEO on Efforts to Remove Black Market Dispensaries

When the state legalized the recreational use of marijuana, it was supposed to shrink the state’s illicit cannabis trade. But California’s marijuana black market continues to be larger than the legal one. Weedmaps is sometimes blamed for this. The online marketplace connects cannabis customers with dispensaries and delivery services. The state accuses Weedmaps of selling ads to illegal pot shops. And the Bureau of Cannabis Control has sent it a cease and desist order. Weedmaps promises it will have black market vendors off its site by the end of the year.

Guest: Chris Beals, Weedmaps CEO

Los Angeles Conducts First Bike-Walk Census

Los Angeles has long been known as a city where the car is king and the needs of pedestrians and cyclists can be ignored. But things are changing. Over the weekend, the city’s Department of Transportation conducted its first-ever count of people who walk and bike on L.A.’s streets as a way to improve safety.

Reporter: Avishay Artsy, KCRW

Scientists Visit 'Octopus Garden' in Monterey Bay

Scientists continue to explore octopus habitat in deep waters off the coast of California.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney