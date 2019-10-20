Bay Area Activists Demonstrate Against Turkish Invasion in Syria

The protest was part an international campaign called "Rise Up 4 Rojava." The action in the Bay Area was organized by the Solidarity Against Fascism East Bay coalition and the Bay Area Mesopotamia Solidarity Committee, a committee against fascism and capitalism.

“We are here for two reasons: to condemn the genocidal attack that Turkey is perpetrating in northeastern Syria on Rojava, on the Kurdish people and all other people that are living in Rojava,” said Cameron Anarres, one of the speakers at the protest. “We are here today to see and say in the most profound possible terms that we stand with Rojava.”

“I have so many friends that are fighting against ISIS, some of them [have been] killed by ISIS. And today, this movement makes me so sad because these people didn’t deserve that, nobody deserves that genocide,” said Baran Yardima, a Kurd born in Turkey and residing in the Bay Area. “So I am here to support them, to do something for them. Maybe I am so far from home I cannot fight against ISIS right now, but at least I am here for them.”

The Kurds are one of the largest ethnic groups in the Middle East without a country of their own. Kurdish-led forces have been part of a military alliance with the United States since the Obama administration, and provided essential assistance in the fight against ISIS.

Earlier this month, President Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops in northern Syria. Shortly after the order, Turkish forces began to invade the area, resulting in widespread violence, displacement and the escape of captured ISIS fighters.

There has been bipartisan backlash to the withdrawal decision. And despite the cease-fire announced by Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, reports show attacks have not stopped.

"We put them (the Kurdish community) in danger for our interest, they help us and then we left them there," said Olie Valenzuela, a U.S. veteran who served in Northern Iraq in 2003. "They (have) been promised their own state so many times, I just feel my heart hurts for them and I wish there could be something else I can do than stand here with a sign."