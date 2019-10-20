Bay Area Activists Demonstrate Against Turkish Invasion in Syria
Search
X
Donate
News

Bay Area Activists Demonstrate Against Turkish Invasion in Syria

Adriana Morga
Sabrina Melendez was one of the speakers in the "Rise up for Rojava" protest that started in Union Square, San Francisco. Melendez sang a song of solidarity in front of the crowd and told them about her experience in her recent trip to Syria this past summer. (Adriana Morga/KQED)

Around 100 people from across the Bay Area gathered on Saturday to protest in solidarity with the Kurdish community. The event came as a response to President Trump's withdrawal of American troops from the Kurdish area of northern Syria (called Rojava by the Kurds)  resulting in an invasion by Turkey.

The demonstration began in Union Square, then moved to the Bay Bridge and blocked the entrance for about 10 minutes before concluding in front of the Ferry Building. Protestors chanted "long live Rojava" and "Turkey terrorist, Erdogan terrorist," as they marched through the streets of San Francisco.

The protest was part an international campaign called "Rise Up 4 Rojava." The action in the Bay Area was organized by the Solidarity Against Fascism East Bay coalition and the Bay Area Mesopotamia Solidarity Committee, a committee against fascism and capitalism.

Protesters stopped traffic for approximately 10 minutes in the Bay Bridge. (Adriana Morga/KQED)

“We are here for two reasons: to condemn the genocidal attack that Turkey is perpetrating in northeastern Syria on Rojava, on the Kurdish people and all other people that are living in Rojava,” said Cameron Anarres, one of the speakers at the protest. “We are here today to see and say in the most profound possible terms that we stand with Rojava.”

"They betrayed us. We want them (the U.S. government) to do something," said Ozer, a Kurd born in Turkey, "Kurdish people are dying there." Left to right, Yerrie Choo, Deniz Ozer, Baran Yardima and Evin Bay. (Adriana Morga/KQED)

“I have so many friends that are fighting against ISIS, some of them [have been] killed by ISIS. And today, this movement makes me so sad because these people didn’t deserve that, nobody deserves that genocide,” said Baran Yardima, a Kurd born in Turkey and residing in the Bay Area. “So I am here to support them, to do something for them. Maybe I am so far from home I cannot fight against ISIS right now, but at least I am here for them.”

The Kurds are one of the largest ethnic groups in the Middle East without a country of their own. Kurdish-led forces have been part of a military alliance with the United States since the Obama administration, and provided essential assistance in the fight against ISIS.

Earlier this month, President Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops in northern Syria. Shortly after the order, Turkish forces began to invade the area, resulting in widespread violence, displacement and the escape of captured ISIS fighters.

There has been bipartisan backlash to the withdrawal decision. And despite the cease-fire announced by Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, reports show attacks have not stopped.

Olie Valenzuela, a U.S. veteran who served in Northern Iraq in 2003, holds a sign that reads 'Veterans for Rojava," as he walks with the rest of the group (Adriana Morga/KQED)

"We put them (the Kurdish community) in danger for our interest, they help us and then we left them there," said Olie Valenzuela, a U.S. veteran who served in Northern Iraq in 2003. "They (have) been promised their own state so many times, I just feel my heart hurts for them and I wish there could be something else I can do than stand here with a sign."

Protesters holding flags of the Women's Protection Units, Yekîneyên Parastina Jin in Kurdish, and People's Protection Unit, Yekîneyên Parastina Gel, armed services in Rojava. (Adriana Morga/KQED)
Protesters showing their solidarity with the Kurdish people in Rojava held signs that read 'Hands off Rojava.' (Adriana Morga/KQED)
Protesters in march of solidarity with Rojava and the Kurdish people. (Adriana Morga/KQED)
Protesters holding colored smoke sticks for the "Rise up 4 Rojava" protest in downtown San Francisco. (Adriana Morga/KQED)
Kalhor Fedqie, a Kurdish former soldier, gave a speech during the protest. (Adriana Morga/KQED)
Protesters Anne Wolden and Tyler Plyem holding a sign honoring the popular Kurdish saying "No friends but the mountains" in the streets of downtown San Francisco.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.