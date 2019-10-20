Bay Area Activists Demonstrate Against Turkish Invasion in Syria

Sabrina Melendez was one of the speakers in the "Rise up for Rojava" protest that started in Union Square, San Francisco. Melendez sang a song of solidarity in front of the crowd and told them about her experience in her recent trip to Syria this past summer. (Adriana Morga/KQED)
Around 100 people from across the Bay Area gathered on Saturday to protest in solidarity with the Kurdish community. The event came as a response to President Trump's withdrawal of American troops from the Kurdish area of northern Syria (called Rojava by the Kurds) resulting in an invasion by Turkey.
The demonstration began in Union Square, then moved to the Bay Bridge and blocked the entrance for about 10 minutes before concluding in front of the Ferry Building. Protestors chanted "long live Rojava" and "Turkey terrorist, Erdogan terrorist," as they marched through the streets of San Francisco.
The protest was part an international campaign called "Rise Up 4 Rojava." The action in the Bay Area was organized by the Solidarity Against Fascism East Bay coalition and the Bay Area Mesopotamia Solidarity Committee, a committee against fascism and capitalism.
“We are here for two reasons: to condemn the genocidal attack that Turkey is perpetrating in northeastern Syria on Rojava, on the Kurdish people and all other people that are living in Rojava,” said Cameron Anarres, one of the speakers at the protest. “We are here today to see and say in the most profound possible terms that we stand with Rojava.”
“I have so many friends that are fighting against ISIS, some of them [have been] killed by ISIS. And today, this movement makes me so sad because these people didn’t deserve that, nobody deserves that genocide,” said Baran Yardima, a Kurd born in Turkey and residing in the Bay Area. “So I am here to support them, to do something for them. Maybe I am so far from home I cannot fight against ISIS right now, but at least I am here for them.”
There has been bipartisan backlash to the withdrawal decision. And despite the cease-fire announced by Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, reports show attacks have not stopped.
"We put them (the Kurdish community) in danger for our interest, they help us and then we left them there," said Olie Valenzuela, a U.S. veteran who served in Northern Iraq in 2003. "They (have) been promised their own state so many times, I just feel my heart hurts for them and I wish there could be something else I can do than stand here with a sign."