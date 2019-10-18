The Power Lines Aren't for Sale. So Stop Asking
The Power Lines Aren't for Sale. So Stop Asking

Mark Fiore

After last week's power shutoffs, San Jose has joined San Francisco in pushing to buy PG&E power lines to create a municipal utility.

PG&E responded to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's proposal by saying the lines aren't for sale, thank you very much.

In turning down San Francisco's separate $2.5 billion offer to buy the utility's local power lines, PG&E seemed offended at the very suggestion that anyone else could do a better job, saying, "we disagree with the suggestion that PG&E's San Francisco customers would be better served by another entity."

