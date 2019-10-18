The Power Lines Aren't for Sale. So Stop Asking

After last week's power shutoffs, San Jose has joined San Francisco in pushing to buy PG&E power lines to create a municipal utility.

PG&E responded to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's proposal by saying the lines aren't for sale, thank you very much.

In turning down San Francisco's separate $2.5 billion offer to buy the utility's local power lines, PG&E seemed offended at the very suggestion that anyone else could do a better job, saying, "we disagree with the suggestion that PG&E's San Francisco customers would be better served by another entity."