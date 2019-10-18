California Rolls Out State-Wide Earthquake Alert App

Governor Gavin Newsom urged residents to download California’s new Earthquake Early Warning System app at a press conference yesterday. The alert system, the first of its kind in the nation, sends warnings through a cell phone app called MyShake. The app designed by at team at UC Berkeley, will send messages, called ShakeAlerts, when an earthquake registers a magnitude 4.5 or above.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin

City Of Visalia Starts Construction On The Largest Catholic Church In America

In the city of Visalia in the Central Valley, construction has begun on the largest Catholic parish church in America. Saint Charles Borromeo church will seat more than 3-thousand people. But one of the driving forces behind building such a massive "mega-parish" is the decline in priests.

Reporter: Kathleen Quillian

Cal Poly Faces Backlash Over Photo Of Students Mocking Immigrants

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is investigating another racist photo circulating online, this one mocking undocumented immigrants. There have been a series of photos in recent years, showing students there engaged in racist behavior, like wearing blackface. This latest incident appeared the same week as a diversity awareness conference at the school.

Reporter: Tyler Pratt, KCBX

Trump Supporters Hold Anti-Impeachment Rally In Bakersfield

While Speaker Pelosi and Democrats continue the impeachment inquiry in Washington, pockets of President Trump’s supporters rallied around the country yesterday against his impeachment. About a couple dozen people showed up alongside Craig Luther to protest Democrats in Congress and show their support for Trump’s reelection.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR