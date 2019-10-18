Scott and Marisa check in with NPR's Scott Detrow for an update on the presidential campaigns of Californians Kamala Harris and Tom Steyer. Then, Orange County Congresswoman Katie Porter joins the show to talk about her first year in Congress, her Iowa roots, learning from then-professor Elizabeth Warren (her daughter's namesake), grilling witnesses in the House Financial Services committee, and learning to surf.
Political Breakdown
Katie Porter on Congressional Hearings, Class with Elizabeth Warren and Learning to Surf
28 min
Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-Irvine) with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer.
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.