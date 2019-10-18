Katie Porter on Congressional Hearings, Class with Elizabeth Warren and Learning to Surf
Search
X
Donate
Political Breakdown

Katie Porter on Congressional Hearings, Class with Elizabeth Warren and Learning to Surf

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-Irvine) with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer.

Scott and Marisa check in with NPR's Scott Detrow for an update on the presidential campaigns of Californians Kamala Harris and Tom Steyer. Then, Orange County Congresswoman Katie Porter joins the show to talk about her first year in Congress, her Iowa roots, learning from then-professor Elizabeth Warren (her daughter's namesake), grilling witnesses in the House Financial Services committee, and learning to surf.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.