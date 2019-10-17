Remembering Loma Prieta Earthquake in SF's Marina District
Remembering Loma Prieta Earthquake in SF's Marina District

KQED News Staff
Gianrico Pierucci, who was a San Francisco police officer in 1989, remembers how the Loma Prieta earthquake brought havoc to the Marina District.

State Launches Earthquake Early Warning App

On the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, California is launching the country's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System.
Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED Science

Remembering Loma Prieta Earthquake in San Francisco's Marina District

Across the Bay Area, people still have vivid memories of what happened that day. One of them is Gianrico Pierucci, who in 1989 was a young San Francisco police officer who help people in the Marina District dig out from under the rubble.
Guest: Gianrico Pierucci

Residents of Calimesa Mobile Home Park Assess After Wildfire

Last week, the Sandalwood fire in Riverside County killed two people and destroyed more than 70 structures, including many homes in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.
Reporter: Emily Elena Dugdale, KPCC

