California's Key Players in the Democratic Debates

The impeachment inquiry is heating up, with nearly daily closed door testimony. KQED’s Political team is in Washington, D.C. this week, where Californians are in the middle of the impeachment action.
Guest: KQED Politics Correspondent Marisa Lagos
