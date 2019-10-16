Democratic Debate: California's Key Players
Search
X
Donate
Morning Report

Democratic Debate: California's Key Players

7 min
KQED News Staff
The stage is viewed before the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN and The New York Times at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, October 15, 2019. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic Debate: California's Key Players

Things are moving so fast in Washington, DC. it's already old news.
The impeachment inquiry is heating up, with nearly daily closed door testimony. KQED’s Political team is in DC this week, where Californians are in the middle of the impeachment action. The California Report's host Raquel Maria Dillon gets the latest updates from Politics Correspondent Marisa Lagos.

Santa Cruz, The Least Affordable Place For Teachers, Is Trying To Make It More Livable

California schools don’t have enough teachers. And a big reason why is the cost of housing. Now a growing number of school districts across the state are considering a creative solution, building their own teacher housing on school district land.
Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.