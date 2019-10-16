Democratic Debate: California's Key Players

Things are moving so fast in Washington, DC. it's already old news.

The impeachment inquiry is heating up, with nearly daily closed door testimony. KQED’s Political team is in DC this week, where Californians are in the middle of the impeachment action. The California Report's host Raquel Maria Dillon gets the latest updates from Politics Correspondent Marisa Lagos.

California schools don’t have enough teachers. And a big reason why is the cost of housing. Now a growing number of school districts across the state are considering a creative solution, building their own teacher housing on school district land.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU