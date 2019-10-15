4.5M Earthquake Strikes Bay Area, Minimal Damage

An earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.5, struck the Bay Area just after 10:30 last night in Pleasant Hill.

New State Laws Expand Access to Healthcare

As the Trump Administration continues its efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, California continues expanding it. Enrollment for the state's health care marketplace, called Covered California, opens today.

Reporter: Laura Klivans

Public Charge Rule Change Impacts Community Health Clinics

A Trump Administration policy change was supposed to take effect day, denying permanent legal residence to low-income immigrants who use government services. Then, last week, a federal judge blocked that policy from taking effect. But even with the changes on hold, California health care clinics say immigrant patients are fearful.

Reporter: Paulina Velasco

Kurdish Refugees in San Diego Watching Turkish Incursion

Last week, Turkish military forces seized Kurdish-held Syrian territory, attacking US-backed Kurdish militias who have been fighting ISIS. This came after the sudden withdrawal of US forces ordered by President Trump. Since Syria's civil war began in 2011, many Kurdish refugees have settled in San Diego.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler