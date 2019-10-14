Governor Gavin Newsom signed into bill a new law making California the first state in the country to require public universities to provide the abortion pill to students. When the law takes effect in 2023, any UC or Cal State student will be able to go to their campus health center for a medication abortion.
California Becomes First State To Require The Abortion Pill On Campus
1 min
A new bill signed by Gov. Newsom (the first of its kind in the nation) will require campus health centers at public universities to provide abortion pills. (Phil Walter/Getty Images)
