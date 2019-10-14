What We Know About The Saddleridge Fire And How Forest Firefighters Prepare

In Los Angeles the last evacuation orders caused by this weekend’s Saddleridge Fire have been lifted as the blaze was about 50% contained. The wildfire scorched 8,000 acres in the north San Fernando Valley and forced 100,000 people to leave their homes.Over 20 structures were destroyed by the wind driven flames, including 16 single family homes and two apartments.

Resident Shares Her Reasons Why She Waited To Evacuate

Fire experts estimate about 10 percent of people ignore evacuation orders, and another 25 percent wait around to see how bad the fire is before leaving. One resident shares her story on why she wishes she evacuated much sooner.

Reporter: Sharon McNary, KPCC

When Plans Change: Riding Alongside Training Forest Firefighters

When wildfires do erupt, we depend on highly trained firefighters to put them out, women and men often working in dangerous and grueling conditions. Just before the Saddleridge Fire started, KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb spent some time with firefighters from the US Forest Service as they trained.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW