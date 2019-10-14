California Governor Vetoes Ambitious Bottle Recycling Bill, Citing 'Burdensome' Amendments

In explaining his veto Saturday, Newsom wrote that late amendments to the bill put too much burden on the state to enforce manufacturers’ compliance.

“Minimum recycled content standards should be established to support markets and expand remanufacturing,” Newsom wrote. “However, they must be established in a meaningful way that ensures the standards can be achieved.”

Newsom was likely referring to an amendment allowing manufacturers to appeal to an administrative judge if they fell short of the required goals, said Mark Murray, executive director of Californians Against Waste, an environmental group that lobbied for the bill.

Murray said the provision had been added at the behest of industry lobbying group American Beverage Association and called it a “more complicated and, frankly, convoluted enforcement mechanism” that could take authority away from the state-run enforcement agency CalRecycle.

“I understand the concerns that the administration had with the bill,” said Murray. “I am absolutely confident that between the author and the administration we are going to be able to get it right next year.”

The American Beverage Association could not be reached for comment.

Currently, most bottle manufacturers don’t incorporate recycled plastic into their products and instead use “virgin” plastic resin, a byproduct of fossil fuel production.

“Recycled content is competing with virgin plastics, and virgin plastics are tied very closely to the price of natural gas, which is very low right now,” said Nick Lapis, director of advocacy for Californians Against Waste. “Instead of being valuable on their own, [recycled plastics] are competing against this horribly destructive, fossil fuel-based material.”

Californians have largely embraced recycling: The most common plastic beverage bottles, which are made of #1 plastic — also known as PET or polyethylene terephthalate — were recycled at a rate of 74% in 2018. That’s 9.2 billion plastic bottles that made their way back to recycling centers last year alone.

The dirty secret that has increasingly gained attention, however, is that a lot of what people were putting into their curbside blue bins or taking back to recycling centers wasn’t actually getting reused. Much of it was shipped to China, until it stopped accepting imports in 2018 of the rest of the world’s plastic waste.