California Governor Vetoes Ambitious Bottle Recycling Bill, Citing 'Burdensome' Amendments
Search
X
Donate
News

California Governor Vetoes Ambitious Bottle Recycling Bill, Citing 'Burdensome' Amendments

Monica Lam
Plastic bottles are piled on the floor at Recology’s facilities in Hunters Point, San Francisco, September 6, 2019. (Lindsey Moore/KQED)

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have required manufacturers to incorporate recycled plastic into new bottles.

The measure would have mandated that plastic beverage bottles — like those used for water, soda, and fruit drinks — contain a minimum of 50% recycled content by 2030, a goal that some recycling advocates said were the most ambitious in the country.

The requirements would have phased in gradually and applied only to containers covered by the California Refund Value program, which reimburses consumers 5 to 10 cents for each aluminum, glass or plastic container brought back for recycling.

Authored by state Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, AB 792 passed both houses by wide margins. Ting expressed disappointment at the governor’s veto.

“Setting the highest minimum recycled content standards for plastic beverage containers in the entire world would have sent signals to the recycling market that California is serious about reducing plastic waste in our environment,” Ting said in a statement on Sunday.

related recycling coverage
Loading

In explaining his veto Saturday, Newsom wrote that late amendments to the bill put too much burden on the state to enforce manufacturers’ compliance.

“Minimum recycled content standards should be established to support markets and expand remanufacturing,” Newsom wrote. “However, they must be established in a meaningful way that ensures the standards can be achieved.”

Newsom was likely referring to an amendment allowing manufacturers to appeal to an administrative judge if they fell short of the required goals, said Mark Murray, executive director of Californians Against Waste, an environmental group that lobbied for the bill.

Murray said the provision had been added at the behest of industry lobbying group American Beverage Association and called it a “more complicated and, frankly, convoluted enforcement mechanism” that could take authority away from the state-run enforcement agency CalRecycle.

“I understand the concerns that the administration had with the bill,” said Murray. “I am absolutely confident that between the author and the administration we are going to be able to get it right next year.”

The American Beverage Association could not be reached for comment.

Currently, most bottle manufacturers don’t incorporate recycled plastic into their products and instead use “virgin” plastic resin, a byproduct of fossil fuel production.

“Recycled content is competing with virgin plastics, and virgin plastics are tied very closely to the price of natural gas, which is very low right now,” said Nick Lapis, director of advocacy for Californians Against Waste. “Instead of being valuable on their own, [recycled plastics] are competing against this horribly destructive, fossil fuel-based material.”

Californians have largely embraced recycling: The most common plastic beverage bottles, which are made of #1 plastic — also known as PET or polyethylene terephthalate — were recycled at a rate of 74% in 2018. That’s 9.2 billion plastic bottles that made their way back to recycling centers last year alone.

The dirty secret that has increasingly gained attention, however, is that a lot of what people were putting into their curbside blue bins or taking back to recycling centers wasn’t actually getting reused. Much of it was shipped to China, until it stopped accepting imports in 2018 of the rest of the world’s plastic waste.

Sponsored

In their decision, Chinese officials cited the lack of a robust market, meaning not enough buyers to take recycled plastic and reuse it. Too many processors in China were illegally dumping, burning or putting into landfills the plastic they couldn’t unload.

Now policymakers and the waste and recycling industry are working to find or create domestic uses for recycled materials.

“We have enough infrastructure,” said Lapis. “What we need is a more consistent demand to support that infrastructure.”

According to voluntary filings by the state’s beverage industry in 2018, plastic bottles contained 15% recycled content overall. But that’s an average number: at the high end of the spectrum are Nestle Waters North America at 37% and Pepsi Cola Bottling Group at 22%, while most companies, like Fiji Water or Walmart stores, reported using no recycled content at all.

The veto of AB 792 comes on the heels of another disappointment to the recycling industry: the stalling of companion bills AB 1080 and SB 54, which also aimed to hold manufacturers more accountable for the life cycle of the plastic products they produce.

Ting said he will take the governor’s concerns into consideration when crafting another bill next year. “I will continue to work on this issue in the coming year and hope that we can get this across the finish line," he said.

For advocates, another bill might be a chance for stronger recycling rules, said Californians Against Waste’s Murray.

“The question for me is, if we bring this bill back next year, do we settle for just 50% recycled content or should we be thinking of 60, 70% recycled content?” he said.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.