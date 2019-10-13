PG&E Restores Power to Estimated 738,000 Customers Affected by Shutoffs in the Bay Area

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says all power has been restored to the estimated 738,000 Northern California customers who lost electricity after the state's largest utility switched it off this week in an effort to prevent wildfires.
The company announced the update on Twitter Saturday night. PG&E says about 6,300 personnel and 44 helicopters were used to inspect power lines and restore service.
The company categorized the blackouts as a matter of public safety that came in response to severe wind forecasts that are known for rapidly spreading wildfires.
The pressure behind the shutoff comes after the utility company's power lines were found to have started several destructive and deadly wildfires over the past few years, including 2018's Camp Fire that leveled the town of Paradise. These blazes ran up tens of billions of dollars in lawsuit claims that drove the company into bankruptcy.
The autumnal "Diablo winds," which led to the shutoff, visit the region roughly three to five times every year, says James Matthews, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"But not of this magnitude," said Matthews about the winds, which have not blown over such widespread an area since the 2017 North Bay Fires. Matthews said Diablo winds this strong can be expected every 2 to 5 years.
The unprecedented power shutdown came at a high inconvenience that affected nearly 2 million Northern California residents. According to CalMatters, the shutdown kept more than 130,000 California students out of school for at least one day the week.
A PG&E spokesperson said Thursday that 29,819 customers with medical needs would be affected by the outages. These are households enrolled in the utility’s medical baseline program, which offers lower energy rates for older and disabled people who need extra power to operate ventilators, dialysis machines or mechanized wheelchairs.
And it was people with chronic illnesses and disabilities that organized to provide utilities to those who depend on power for essential resources like breathing and mobility devices as PG&E and city offices were not prepared and equipped to assist this community.
The city of San Francisco made an offer of $2.5 billion to buy PG&E's local power lines in early September. In a letter addressed to city officials, PG&E said the city’s offer was too low.
The utility also said that the city underestimated substantial costs and, if PG&E sold the assets to the city, customers would see their rates rise.
"Our San Francisco-based facilities are not for sale and to do so would not be consistent with our charter to operate or our mission to serve Northern and Central California communities," said PG&E Chief Executive Officer and President William D. Johnson in the letter.
He went on to say that they "disagree with the suggestion that PG&E's San Francisco customers would be better served by another entity."
The city has been considering the purchase since the utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January due to mounting liability for wildfires sparked by its equipment. The city has argued that it could provide safer, more reliable and more affordable service for its residents.
