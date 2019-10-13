PG&E Restores Power to Estimated 738,000 Customers Affected by Shutoffs in the Bay Area

The company categorized the blackouts as a matter of public safety that came in response to severe wind forecasts that are known for rapidly spreading wildfires.

The pressure behind the shutoff comes after the utility company's power lines were found to have started several destructive and deadly wildfires over the past few years, including 2018's Camp Fire that leveled the town of Paradise. These blazes ran up tens of billions of dollars in lawsuit claims that drove the company into bankruptcy.

The autumnal "Diablo winds," which led to the shutoff, visit the region roughly three to five times every year, says James Matthews, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"But not of this magnitude," said Matthews about the winds, which have not blown over such widespread an area since the 2017 North Bay Fires. Matthews said Diablo winds this strong can be expected every 2 to 5 years.

The unprecedented power shutdown came at a high inconvenience that affected nearly 2 million Northern California residents. According to CalMatters, the shutdown kept more than 130,000 California students out of school for at least one day the week.

A PG&E spokesperson said Thursday that 29,819 customers with medical needs would be affected by the outages. These are households enrolled in the utility’s medical baseline program, which offers lower energy rates for older and disabled people who need extra power to operate ventilators, dialysis machines or mechanized wheelchairs.

And it was people with chronic illnesses and disabilities that organized to provide utilities to those who depend on power for essential resources like breathing and mobility devices as PG&E and city offices were not prepared and equipped to assist this community.