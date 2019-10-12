Hooray and Boo for Fleet Week

In case you haven't noticed the U.S. warships in San Francisco Bay or the fighter jets screaming overhead, it's Fleet Week again.

I have such mixed emotions about Fleet Week, as this cartoon view inside my brain demonstrates.

The sight of fighter jets streaking overhead can be exhilarating, unless you're a victim of war suffering from PTSD, a dog or someone trying to catch an outdoor music festival.

(Fortunately, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and the Blue Angels came to town on different weekends this year.)

Ships and jets are cool, I just wish they were only used for entertaining the masses on the weekends and could skip that whole "war" thing.