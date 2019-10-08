San Francisco Fleet Week 2019: The Blue Angels Are Here (and So Is the Noise)

Love it or hate it, it's 2019's San Francisco Fleet Week. Have questions? We've got you covered.

What is Fleet Week?

Every October since 1981, military ships fill San Francisco Bay and the Blue Angels (usually) take to the skies. Fleet Week is a celebration of the Bay Area's naval history and is made up of a series of events around San Francisco, from art exhibits to ship tours and air shows. The U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps and the California National Guard are all part of the week-long event.

“Fleet Week is a time when we celebrate our city’s rich naval history and maritime traditions and pay tribute to the men and women of our Armed Forces for their service to the defense of our country,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The week-long event is known to draw millions of visitors and, according to a press release from the mayor's office, brings in over $100 million to San Francisco's economy.

This year Fleet Week takes place Oct. 6-14.

Where will it be?

Fleet Week events take place all over San Francisco and range from safety drills to processions.