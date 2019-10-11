PG&E Power Shutoffs, SF District Attorney’s Race, ‘Queen Meryl’

PG&E Cuts Power to Hundreds of Thousands Amid Wildfire Risk

Early Wednesday, PG&E began shutting off power to roughly 800,000 customers in Northern and Central California. The planned outages include Napa and Sonoma counties where the Tubbs Fire in 2017 decimated neighborhoods like Coffey Park in Santa Rosa. The utility shut off power to parts of 35 counties to reduce the risk of wildfires from gusty winds and dry conditions. PG&E is currently in bankruptcy proceedings, facing billions of dollars in liabilities for wildfires in 2017 and 2018 linked to its equipment

Guests:

Jeremy Siegel, weekend afternoon anchor, KQED News

Jonathan Cox, division chief, Cal Fire

San Francisco DA’s Race

Next month, voters in San Francisco will get to elect the city’s next district attorney. The closely watched race got a jolt last week when incumbent George Gascón abruptly announced his resignation to explore a run for the DA’s race in Los Angeles. But now the race in San Francisco is mired in controversy. The day after Gascón announced his departure, San Francisco Mayor London Breed appointed one of the candidates, Suzy Loftus, as interim district attorney, less than four weeks before the election.

Guests:

Chesa Boudin, San Francisco district attorney candidate

Suzy Loftus, interim San Francisco district attorney

‘Queen Meryl’

Since her stage debut in 1975, Meryl Streep has won three Oscars and garnered 21 nominations, making her the most nominated actor in the history of the Academy Awards. She has also fought ageism and sexism in Hollywood and has embraced pivotal roles in films like “The Bridges of Madison County” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” San Francisco-based writer Erin Carlson spent nine months researching the traits that have made the iconic actor such a commanding presence on stage and on screen.