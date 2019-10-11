Democratic Donor Ed Buck Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Charges

A federal indictment alleges that Buck “engaged in a pattern of soliciting men to consume drugs that Buck provided and perform sexual acts at Buck’s apartment” — a practice described as “party and play” — and that Buck is directly responsible for the overdose deaths of two men, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore in 2017 and 55-year-old Timothy Dean earlier this year.

The indictment alleges Buck solicited the men on social media platforms, including a gay dating website, and then injected them with methamphetamine with or without their consent, sometimes while they were unconscious.

He was taken into custody on Sept. 17 after a young, homeless man allegedly escaped Buck’s apartment after being injected with meth. But Buck was charged with running a drug den, not for the two deaths.

Speaking outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, friends and relatives of Moore and Dean expressed frustration that it took local authorities more than two years after Moore’s death to arrest Buck.

Holding Moore’s ashes in a container, friend Cory McLean said he and others warned local authorities that Buck was preying on other younger black men.

“We have 11 victims who came forward,” McLean said. “Think of the victims who didn’t come forward.”

Joyce Jackson, Timothy Dean's sister, also thanked federal prosecutors “for taking this case and making it move in a positive direction, because the district attorney was not doing that.”

LaTisha Nixon, Gemmel Moore's mother, commented on 65-year-old Buck’s brief court appearance.

“Seeing Ed Buck in court today, it just enraged me, because here’s this man who tries to appear feeble and that he can’t hear,” Nixon said. “We’re not buying it. We know he’s a monster.”